Charles makes ASUMH honor roll
Tasia Charles of Horseshoe Bend was named to the spring 2022 chancellor’s list at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
Full-time students who have at least 12 credit hours of college-level courses and a 4.0 GPA for the semester are included on the chancellor’s list.
UALR departments name top students
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has released the names of top scholars within its departments. Lexi Brooks, of Jonesboro, received the Student Success Award and the Theatre and Dance Academic Award in the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance.
Matthew Kennett, of Brookland, received the Top Ph.D. Student Award in the Department of Computer Science and Alisha Smith, of Paragould, received the DeWoody and Emily Dickinson Scholarship in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics.
Hollis awarded scholarship
Toby Hollis of Rector is one of 12 undergraduates at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, to be awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Gilman scholarship recipients receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs. Hollis is a second-year double major in Spanish and computer science. He will be studying this summer in the USAC Madrid program.
Jordan named to spring dean’s list
Abbey Elizabeth Jordan of Paragould has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
To be included, a student must have a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Samford names spring dean’s list
Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., released the names of students included on the 2022 spring semester dean’s list.
Jonesboro students included were Jonah Rinehart, Graham Averitt, Luke Imrie and Eleanor Gammill.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Spring graduates announced at UA
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa held spring commencement ceremonies May 6-8.
Area students earning degrees included Sydney Patton and James Renshaw, both of Jonesboro.
Patton earned a Master of Social Work, while Renshaw received a Master of Science.
Kirsten Grubb of Paragould earned a Bachelor of Science.
Echols joins Phi Kappa Phi
Genna Echols of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Arkansas State University.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
