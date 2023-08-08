Guinn named to Fort Lewis College dean’s list
Mia Guinn, of Jonesboro, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.
Updated: August 8, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
Mia Guinn, of Jonesboro, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.
To be eligible for the list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) is now accepting applications for service academy nominations.
To be considered for a nomination, applicants must submit by Nov. 1, 2023.
Interested students can find the application, along with information on eligibility and other requirements, online at bit.ly/ 43WMpxe.
For more, contact Nicole Millar at 501-223-9081.
Black River Technical College has announced that the offices of Student Services and Finance and Administration, and the BRTC Bookstore on both the Pocahontas and Paragould campuses will be open for extended hours Aug. 14-16. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Student services will also host Welcome Week in the administration building on the Pocahontas campus and in the breezeway between PAC and ITC on the Paragould campus Aug. 14-15. Staff will be available to answer questions and help students print schedules, find classrooms and acquire parking tags. Refreshments will also be served.
