Chancellor’s Leadership Class announced
Five Craighead County residents were among the 31 first-year Arkansas State University students who comprise the next Chancellor’s Leadership Class at A-State.
Students are chosen based on their leadership involvement in high school and communities, participation in school events and academic performance.
Craighead students included Karli Barker and Damien Ehie, both Nettleton High School graduates and Sydney Green, a Jonesboro High School graduate, all of Jonesboro; Addy Middleton a Bay High School graduate and Wyatt Reed a graduate of Crowley’s Ridge Academy in Paragould.
In addition, one of the sophomore interns for the class is Colten Sedman, from Brookland High School.
Bigger elected to AEDCE
Graycen Bigger, Black River Technical College Foundation Board member, has been elected to the board of the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives (AEDCE). Bigger will represent the 1st Congressional District until December of 2022.
Bigger attended AEDCE’s annual conference in Jonesboro on Aug. 22-24.
Hamsa named to president’s list
Phelia Hamsa of Jonesboro was named to the president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta for the summer 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the president’s list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum GSU cumulative grade point average of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least six semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
SNHU announces president’s list
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester recently announced those students included on the summer 2021 president’s list.
Area students included Justin Montgomery of Brookland, Hayley Plunk of Harrisburg, Cory Roberts of Newport and Amber Hinkle and Adam Henderson, both of Wynne.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 are named to the president’s list.
WBU Board elects officers
The Board of Trustees at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge recently elected its officers for the coming year.
Dr. Jody Smotherman of Batesville will serve as board chairman for the coming year, replacing Dave Russell of Jonesboro.
Other board officers for the coming year will be J.R. Cox of Walnut Ridge, vice chairman, and Jamar Andrews of Jonesboro, secretary.
The WBU Board of Trustees is composed of 24 members from around the state, appointed by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.
ASU announces Family of the Year
The family of student Anna Strack was recently named the 2021 Family of the Year at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The announcement was made at a picnic for students and their families held at the residence of Chancellor Kelly Damphousse.
Anna is the fourth child in the Strack family to attend ASU with siblings graduating in 2015, 2018 and 2020. She will graduate in 2022.
Locals begin medical school
In August, first-year New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine students in Jonesboro received their first white coats and began medical school training as members of NYITCOM’s Class of 2025.
Local students included Jessica Byron, Brandon Doty, McKenzie Dwyer, Samira Fazli, Trevor Jones, Stephanie Li, Tandid Nadir, Katelin Pacella, Mythili Sanikommu, Karissa Skibinski, Ludivine Claude Tcheliebou, Claudia Vestal, Kelsey Vinson and Madalyn Ware, all of Jonesboro; Hallie Henderson of Bono; Melba Avalos of Brookland; and Briar Morrow of Paragould.
Brasfield named Teacher of the Year
Kristy Brasfield, a teacher at Joe T. Robinson High School in the Pulaski County Special School District, has been named the 2021 Arkansas History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Brasfield has a bachelor of science degree in education, a master’s degree in education theory and practice, and an education specialist’s degree in educational leadership, curriculum director from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. She is currently writing her dissertation for a Doctorate in Education from ASU.
Merit semifinalists named
Two Jonesboro residents, Austin Bellis and Lawson Smith were among seven students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.
They will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $3 million that will be offered next spring. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
A-State earns HEED award
JONESBORO — For the fourth consecutive year, Insight Into Diversity magazine has named Arkansas State University among 101 institutions of higher education selected to receive the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award.
A-State is the only school in Arkansas to be recognized.
Chatman named Dean of Students
Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge has announced the appointment of alumnus Tim Chatman as dean of students.
Chatman will oversee initiatives that support WBU’s residential and student life experiences. In addition, he will work with WBU provost and vice president for student life, Dr. Marvin Schoenecke, to oversee the school’s efforts to blend learning, spiritual formation and leadership development in residential and extra-curricular experiences.
Chatman most recently served as associate pastor of youth, young families and administration at First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.