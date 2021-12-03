Top cadets honored
Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy held its Fall 2021 graduation ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, in Pocahontas, for the 47 officers who completed the basic police training course.
During the ceremony, the top LETA cadets from the class were recognized.
Cameron Harrison of the Jonesboro Police Department received the first-place Top Physical Fitness award and Richard Potter of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office came in third in Top Emergency Vehicle Operations.
Wicinski to join A-State
Melanie Wicinski will join Arkansas State University as the assistant vice chancellor for accreditation and assessment beginning Jan. 11.
She is the former director of the office of university assessment at Florida A&M University.
A graduate of Florida State University, Wicinski received her master’s at the University of Florida, then completed her Ph.D. in instruction and curriculum design at the University of South Florida.
Prior to Florida A&M, she spent almost seven years in several roles at USF, including assistant director of accreditation and assessment, adjunct professor, and assistant director of institutional effectiveness and assessment.
Pillow receives scholarship
Madeline Pillow, a Black River Technical College student majoring in nursing, has been selected as a 2021 State National 4-H Congress scholarship winner.
Pillow was recognized at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Pipkin helps with parade
Gage Pipkin, of Jonesboro, worked as a dresser at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Pipkin is a senior at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock majoring in theater arts.
He was assigned to dress 20 people who accompanied the Louisiana state float.
BRTC acquires virtual reality headsets
Black River Technical College’s Career & Technical Center recently received five TransfrVR (Oculus Virtual Reality) headsets through a grant opportunity from the Office of Skills Development, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
The headsets will be used in technical programs and for corporate and community training, as well as during recruitment events.
Employees changes announced
Four employees at Black River Technical College have changed positions within the college.
Linda Anderson, previously a fiscal support technician, has accepted the position of payroll and human resources specialist; Jason Crow, a maintenance assistant, has accepted the position of skilled trades assistant; Lisa Robertson, who was recently employed as a fiscal support technician for student accounts, has moved to accounts payable, and Tamela Thurman, previously the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Employment and Training coordinator on the Paragould campus, has accepted the position of adult education instructor.
Fire Science Program makes top 10
Online Schools Guide has ranked Black River Technical College’s Online Associate of Science in Fire Service Administration number 6 in the Top 10 Online Associate’s in Fire Science for 2022.
