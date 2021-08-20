Johnson graduates St. Scholastica
Michelle Johnson, of Blytheville, recently graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., with a Master of Science in Health Information Management.
SEMO announces grads
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau has announced its spring and summer 2021 graduates.
Area students include Amanda Russom of Rector and Alissa Seal of Piggott, both graduated with a Master of Arts in secondary education, educational studies option, Karissa Metcalf of Blytheville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems, and Frederick Wright Sr. of Blytheville graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Education in middle school education.
Locals graduate OBU
Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia honored 30 graduates during the inaugural Applied Behavioral Analysis Hooding Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Walker Conference Center.
Graduates received Master of Science degrees in applied behavior analysis.
Included were Mallory Shelton of Bono and Calli Martin of Wynne.
Sanchez chosen for Path Program
Raul Sanchez of Jonesboro, a chemical engineering major, is among the 24 outstanding new freshmen to receive scholarships from The University of Arkansas Honors College in Fayetteville to participate in the Honors College Path Program
The program is a mentoring and scholarship initiative that supports exceptional students from underrepresented populations.
BRTC acquires new robots
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas recently acquired eight new ABB Robots through a Regional Workforce Grant.
The robots will be used to train industrial electricity/electronics students as well as workforce, corporate and community training students on both BRTC campuses.
Agri majors receive scholarships
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture recently awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs.
Arkansas State University students were Landon Smith of Jacksonport and Jacob Holloway of Griffithville, both studying Agriculture economics and finance.
BRTC to expand CDL program
Black River Technical College recently received a grant from Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Ready for Life initiative to expand its commercial driver’s license program to the Paragould campus.
College administrators are in the process of purchasing a truck and hiring an instructor and anticipate it being up and running by October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.