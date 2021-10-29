Cyber Security scholarships offered
Western Governors University, an online university based in Millcreek, Utah, is offering $100,000 in scholarships to students who want to earn bachelor’s or master’s degrees in cybersecurity.
Each scholarship is valued at up to $5,000 and is awarded at the rate of $1,250 per six-month term.
Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2022. For details and applications visit wgu.edu/cybersecurity.
BRTC upgrades food pantry
Black River Technical College recently received a $700 grant from the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance to install six new shelves in its on-campus food pantry.
The new shelves will allow pantry workers to easily rotate stock to ensure the goods closest to expiration are handed out first.
BRTC is in the process of restocking the pantry before the holidays.
Gambill Scholarship planned
To help celebrate the 100th year of “The Herald” at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, the School of Media and Journalism is seeking donations to create the Dr. Joel Gambill Scholarship
Gambill began as a reporter at The Herald and eventually served as department chairman for 36 years before retiring in 2010.
He is recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus and Distinguished Faculty by A-State, and by the Arkansas Press Association as Outstanding Educator and the Distinguished Service Award, its highest distinction.
To contribute to the scholarship fund online, visit bit.ly/3GoRqnW.
Jill Kandelaki recognized for kindness
Jill Kandelaki of Jonesboro was recently honored by the Positive STRIDES recognition program at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The program recognizes outstanding members of the NYITCOM community whose kindness has improved the lives of others.
Kandelaki launched a volunteer program to assist patients in cancer rehabilitation. She continues to train NYITCOM students for the program and has also spearheaded a personal protective equipment drive to help keep essential workers safe amid supply shortages.
Palsgrove makes dean’s list
Jeremy Palsgrove of Jonesboro made the dean’s list for the summer term at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Delta School wins award
2021 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest Winners Announced
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas have announced the winners of the 2021 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest.
The Delta School in Wilson received $500 for Best Harvest Partnership School Garden.
Weldon makes dean’s list
Kevin Weldon of Osceola has been included on the dean’s list for the Bethel University College of Professional Studies in McKenzie, Tenn.
The list recognizes students who have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher in the term ending Sept. 30.
Crow family endows scholarship
The family of Charles T. Crow, an alumnus of the class of 1962, has endowed a scholarship program to encourage student leadership at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro
The family made a $58,000 gift to the Arkansas State University System Foundation, Inc., with $50,000 to establish the endowment and an additional $8,000 to fund four $2,000-per-year scholarships over the next four years.
Applications for Governor’s School are now open
Students interested in attending the 43rd Arkansas Governor’s School should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process.
Information and instructions for applying are available at www.atu.edu/ags. Additional information may be acquired by sending an email to ags@atu.edu.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University will host the event from July 5-Aug. 1 in Russellville.
