Leadership Fellows named
Dylan McLeod of Jonesboro and Lizzie Langston of Blytheville were included in the 2021-22 class of President’s Leadership Fellows at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
This year’s fellows will be formally introduced at a coat ceremony at 3 p.m., Sept. 26 in the UCA Board of Trustees room.
Watkins joins Phi Kappa Phi
Taylor Watkins of Jonesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Watkins was initiated at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
U of A Honor Fellows selected
The University of Arkansas Honors College has selected 79 exceptional high school students to receive Honors College Fellowships.
The $72,000 fellowships largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board and other academic expenses over four years and can be combined with other scholarships and grants.
Area students included in the Honors College Fellows, class of 2025 were Abdussamad Akhter from Valley View High School, Yibing Hu and Hyunseo Seok, both from the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, Ryan Rouse from the Academies at Jonesboro High School and Ella Scurlock from Brookland High School, all of Jonesboro; and Harrison Greene and Blayten Jones, both from Wynne High School.
Lewis named to president’s list
Lauren Lewis of Jonesboro was named to the spring 2020-21 president’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the semester are included on the list.
