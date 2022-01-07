Dodd makes dean’s list
Reagan Dodd of Jonesboro was among the students recently named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.
This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Jenkins GED Scholarship established
Longtime Randolph County educator Willa Jenkins and her husband Kenneth Jenkins, owner of Jenkins Welding are offering a $400 scholarship to students who have graduated with their GED from the Black River Technical College Pocahontas Adult Education Program and are enrolling in the welding or nursing programs.
The Jenkins’ children are BRTC graduates, earning degrees in welding and nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.