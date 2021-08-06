Derbes earns certification
Christina Derbes, an instructor of nutrition and dietetics at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, has earned her Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Rutgers and passed the certification exam to become a registered dietitian.
Tew receives grant
Dr. Philip Tew, associate professor of finance and director of the Scarlet to Black financial literacy program at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has received a $70,000 grant from the Arkansas Biosciences Institute (ABI) for a program titled “Improving the Health and Economic Outcomes for Arkansas Children.”
The award, good for a two-year grant period, will provide funding for an after-school platform in partnership with the Jonesboro Public Schools and the Brookland Public Schools, as well as multiple summer camps throughout Northeast Arkansas beginning in summer 2022.
Starr named to dean’s list
Hiram College in Ohio is pleased to announce that Katherine Starr of Jonesboro was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Dean’s List recognition is awarded to students who, during the semester, complete 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College with a semester grade point average of 3.6 or better.
UALR baseball team earns academic awardThe University of Arkansas at Little Rock baseball team has been recognized for its work in the classroom, earning 2020-21 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence honors.
To be eligible, teams had to post a team grade point average of 3.0 or above for the entire 2020-21 academic year. UA Little Rock posted a 3.285 cumulative team GPA during the academic season, finishing with a 3.37 in fall 2020 and a 3.196 during the spring semester.
Local UA Little Rock student-athletes who received the honor included Zane Neves and Jacob Weatherley, both of Jonesboro.
Students earn master’s degrees
Arkansas State University recently announced the names of students graduating during the spring 2021 semester. Additional State University students earning master’s degrees were Lauren Willette, Master of Arts, heritage studies; Sara Saucedo, Master of Science, environmental sciences; Cameron Leach, Master of Science in Nursing; and Brandi Caffey and Amber Wolfe, both Master of Social Work.
Lewis named ATOY semi-finalist
Vickie Lewis who teaches English, math, reading, science and social studies for grades 6-8 at NewStart Academy ALE in the Wynne School District, is one of four state semi-finalists for 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year (ATOY).
As a regional finalist, Lewis received a certificate and a $1,000 prize and as a state semi-finalist, she received a medallion and an additional $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year selection committee will conduct site visits for each of the state semi-finalists, with the 2022 ATOY named this fall. The ATOY will be eligible to become the 2022 National Teacher of the Year.
Regions to offer financial literacy
Regions Bank recently announced the launch of its new financial literacy platforms via WeAreTeachers and iGrad, expanding the free financial education tools available through Regions Next Step financial education program.
Through WeAreTeachers, the bank will deliver real-world math and money activities for K-8 students with “Adventures in Math” which features interactive games, lesson plans, at-home activities and family resources.
With iGrad, the bank will provide money-management resources to students attending select Southeastern Conference universities and historically Black colleges and universities.
Through the platform, students have access to a wide array of courses and articles, a student loan-management tool to help students with budgeting, scholarship and job search databases, and more.
