Additional students earn Freed-Hardeman honors
Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has named Dakota Smith of Jonesboro to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Smith is a full-time student and has a 4.0 grade point average.
The university also released the names of students included on the 2021 fall dean’s list which includes full-time students who earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Included on that list were Lacy Dunn of Jonesboro, Mattalyn Hardin of Paragould and Blade Davis of Walnut Ridge.
Retired teachers offer scholarship
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will award a one-time academic scholarship to a graduating senior from a public high school in Craighead County who plans to major in education.
The deadline to apply is March 7. The scholarship will be awarded in April.
Requirements include a 2.0 or higher grade point average, financial need, leadership qualities, community service and extra-curricular activities, and two letters of recommendation from a school counselor or resident of the community.
Information or applications are available from a high school counselor or scholarship chairman, Bettye Gibson, 2315 Lombardy Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
Haymon makes Tufts dean’s list
Aviance Haymon of Osceola was among the students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Missouri S&T announces honor roll
Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2021 semester.
To be included on the list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Included were Jason Hart and Cole Littrell, both of Jonesboro, and Logan Ingram of Pocahontas.
EPC wins Sweetest Play
East Poinsett County High School Football team was the winner of the Yarnell Ice Cream Co. annual Sweetest Play of the Year award.
The school received a trophy and $1,000 check for its booster club on Jan. 12.
Entergy offers safety info
Entergy Arkansas has partnered with Electrical Safety Foundation International to share free information for children, parents and teachers to learn more about electrical safety, with a one-stop resource at www.entergy.com/kidssafety.
The webpage offers interactive video games, flashcards, coloring pages and more explaining the basics of electricity and how to be safe both inside and outside the home.
Lessons are appropriate for preschool through junior high students and have been developed to align with national education standards in the areas of science, health, and literacy.
Missouri S&T awards degrees during commencement
Logan Ingram of Pocahontas was among the more than 700 students graduating Dec 17-18 from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
Ingram received a Bachelor of Science in geological engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.