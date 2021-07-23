Freed-Hardeman adds to president’s list
Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has released the additional names of local students who made the president’s list for the 2021 spring semester which includes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Lacy Dunn and Dakota Smith, both of Jonesboro, were included.
Moody earns Doctor of Optometry
Emily Moody of Jonesboro was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. She is the daughter of Carolyn and Jeff Moody and a graduate of Valley View High School and Arkansas State University.
Moody graduated with high honors and was a member of the Beta Sigma Kappa Honorary Scholastic Fraternity, a designation for students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement.
Foundation awards grant
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas has announced $530,000 grant to the Department of Social Work in the College of Nursing and Health professions at Arkansas State University.
The foundation is providing $500,000 to support of the Master of Social Work program and $30,000 to support start-up and administrative costs.
Ingram named to honor list
Logan Ingram of Pocahontas has made the honor list at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla for the spring 2021 semester.
To be included on the list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.