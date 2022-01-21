Jordan named to dean’s list
Abbey Jordan of Piggott is one of nearly 1,000 students across all the campuses and online at Central Methodist University to be named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
A grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester is required for inclusion on the list.
Harding news
Students graduate
More than 300 students received diplomas during the Dec.18 commencement ceremony at Harding University in Searcy.
Jonesboro students included were Jamey Thornton with a Master of Arts in Teaching in middle-level education and Cade Aspinwall with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
Additional area students included Abigail Curl of Blytheville with a Bachelor of Science in child life; Ronald Foster of Pocahontas, a Master of Science in information systems; LeAnn Helms of West Ridge, a doctorate in educational leadership; Joshua Lawrence, also of Blytheville, an Educational Specialist Degree in educational leadership; and April Smallman of Trumann, a Master of Arts in Teaching in special education.
Dean’s list
More than 1,200 Harding University students have been included on the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Area students included were Ashley Carlton, Abby Furby, Avery Hall, Caleb Hooton, Ashley Lamkin, Keely Madden, Reese McMillan, Joshua Milnes, Peyton Mullins, Nguyen Pham and Reagan Ross, all of Jonesboro; Veronica Allmon, Austin Chunn, Aiden Duty, Haley McCracken, Madison Robinson, John Stewart and Alicen Wilcox, all of Paragould; Alanna Drakeford and Eli Smith, both of Pocahontas; JT Eddleman of Blytheville; Katelyn Walling of Smithville; Joel Hoppe of Highland; Sarah Johnson of Cash; and Hannah Davidson of Newport.
Drury announces dean’s list
Nick Box and Mark Belk, both of Jonesboro earned a spot on the fall 2021 dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Mo.
Students must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
Jonesboro students make dean’s list
Three Jonesboro students were included on the fall 2021 dean’s list for the College of Pharmacy at Harding University in Searcy.
Ashlynn Dacus, Nathan Lamb and Caleb Shelton were among the 53 full-time students earning a 3.80 or higher grade point average.
Sherman honored at UT Martin
Allie Sherman of Walnut Ridge was named to the fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin with high honors.
To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve at least a 3.2 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. To achieve high honors the average must be between 3.5 and 3.79.
SNHU announces fall honor roll
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester has announced the names of students included on its fall 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are named to the president’s list.
Area students included on this list were Ashley Brice, Bridgette Rodgers and Matthew Scott, all of Jonesboro; Justin Montgomery of Brookland, Zachary Farmer and Cory Roberts, both of Newport; and Amber Hinkle of Wynne.
Adam Henderson of Wynne was included on the dean’s list which includes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699.
BRTC gets donation
The Paragould Local Electrical Apprenticeship Board recently donated six Westward 90 Digital Multimeters to the Career and Technical Center at BRTC Paragould for the industrial electricity/electronics program.
Selig part of work-study program
Jared Selig of Corning, a student at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2022 semester.
In the program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields, earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Selig is working for WestRock-Demopolis.
Northwest announces honor rolls
George Jones of Harrisburg is among the students named to the president’s list at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
The president’s list includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.
Chariah Mabry of Jonesboro and Meagan Allen of Lepanto were included on the vice president’s list which includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50-3.74 average.
SAU names honor students
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced those named to its president’s list for fall 2021. To be included, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Area students included were Dalton Hale and Lexy Proffitt, both of Bono; Madelyn Clack and Allison Neeley, both of Jonesboro; and Jasmine Walton of Newport.
Those named to the dean’s list and earning a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA included Taylor Ivy of Imboden; Jasmine Lee and Tarius Sandlin, both Jonesboro; Dawsyn Smith of Newport; Jariq Scales of Osceola; Alexandria Brewer and Brianna Everett, both of Paragould; Quinn Eakes of Walnut Ridge; Sky Wess of Williford; and William Searcy of Wynne.
