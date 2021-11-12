Barré Nursing Fund established
A Dr. Hal and Bootsie Barré Nursing Fund has been established through the Black River Technical College Foundation.
Dr. Barré was a longtime resident of and family practice physician in Pocahontas who passed away Dec. 30, 2020.
This nursing faculty-directed fund is provided by his wife and family.
ASU-Newport student recognized
Lukas Hicks from Trumann was presented the “Head of the Class” award by heating, ventilating, air-conditioning and refrigeration manufacturer Malco Products based on his performance and commitment to the industry.
Hicks will graduate in December with his HVACR Technical Certificate and plans to return to ASUN-Marked Tree in the Spring to finish his associate’s degree.
Along with the recognition, Hicks received a variety of materials to use as he starts his career.
BRTC completes compliance program
Black River Technical College was recently notified that it had successfully completed the Department of Defense Voluntary Education Institutional Compliance Program.
Institutions that wish to participate in the DoD’s Tuition Assistance Program for service members must have a Memorandum of Understanding with the DoD in place.
BRTC’s completion of the voluntary compliance program makes the college eligible to receive DoD tuition assistance.
Floyd receives Crow Scholarship
Karyn Floyd, a freshman from Cotton Plant in the Chancellor’s Leadership Class, is the first recipient of the Charles T. Crow Leadership Scholarship.
A graduate of Augusta High School, Floyd is majoring in biological sciences, pre-professional emphasis with the goal of becoming a pharmacist or doctor of osteopathic medicine.
Students participate in simulation
Black River Technical College’s Traditional Registered Nursing students enrolled in the program’s Nursing Concepts III course participated in a month-long simulation lab.
During the month of October, the students cared for a simulation mannequin and were tasked with reporting anything they felt warranted a call to the physician. Each student received individualized feedback and telephone orders to treat the patient.
This simulation was created after the college’s Nursing Advisory Board recommended a program activity that would give nursing students experience in calling a health care provider.
Whitlow receives scholarship
The Colby Hostler Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Emmalee Whitlow of Pocahontas.
Emmalee is the daughter of Dena and Scott Whitlow and is a 2021 graduate of Sloan-Hendrix High School. She is seeking a nursing degree from BRTC.
The Colby Hostler Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of Colby Hostler who would have graduated from Sloan-Hendrix in May 2017.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be graduates of Sloan-Hendrix High School and have a minimum of a 2.0 grade point average.
Underwood awarded scholarship
Sadey Underwood of Rector has accepted the Jennifer Wren Memorial Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.
Underwood is a 2021 graduate of Rector High School.
The Jennifer Wren Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a female agriculture student. The recipient receives $500 during the fall semester and $500 during the spring semester of an academic year.
