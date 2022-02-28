A-State announces advanced degrees
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 18 in First National Bank Arena.
Area students earning specialist and doctoral degrees included David Young of Brookland, Doctor of Education, educational leadership; Cayley French and Teah Morris, both of Jonesboro, and Michael Finch, Brandy Otto and Jennifer Rawls, all of Paragould, Specialist in Education, educational leadership; and Ana-Liese Torres and Emily Weaver, both of Jonesboro, Specialist in Education, psychology and counseling.
McKee makes honor societies
Madeline McKee, a junior psychology and biological science major from Jonesboro is among the 2021 semester inductees into the Mississippi State University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi honor society.
Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and the top 7.5 percent of juniors.
McKee was also initiated into the MSU Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society during January.
Students must be at least sophomores, in the top 35 percent of their class.
Mississippi State’s campus in Starkville, Mississippi.
Ole Miss names honor rolls
The University of Mississippi in Oxford recently announced students named to fall 2021 honor rolls.
Those named to the chancellor’s honor roll are students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.0.
Area students included Caroline Pickens, Macey Ross and Sophie Trevathan, all of Jonesboro, Aaron Jolly of Bay, Brianna Cupp of Walcott and Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas.
The dean’s honor roll includes students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
Area students included Katherine Smith of Jonesboro and Paxton Pierce of Wilson.
UALR names fall grads
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently announced its fall 2021 graduates.
Jonesboro students included Delaney Edington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Helen Pendleton, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
Blytheville students were Taylen Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Kirby Logan, Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, and Maya Wells, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Newport graduates were Julia Crumpton, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Luke Samaniego, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Sheri Whitlow of Marked Tree earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and Bethnie Winn of Wynne graduated with a Master of Public Service in Public Service.
Grogan named to LU dean’s list
Hannah Grogan of Jonesboro was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University of Missouri in Jefferson City, for the fall 2021 semester.
The list is comprised of undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.