Union University announces fall honor rolls
Sarah Owens of Jonesboro and Macie Smith of Manila were among the 342 students named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Union University in Jackson, Tenn.
The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0-grade point average on a four-point scale.
Emily Calhoon and Sydney Sample, both of Jonesboro, were among the 380 students named to the dean’s list, which includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5-grade point average on a four-point scale.
4-H students attend national event in Atlanta
Jasa Reed and Wesley Watkins representing Greene County and Carlee Nguyen representing Cross County were among the 37 Arkansas 4-H delegates to attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, the premier leadership event for senior 4-H members.
All attendees had winning project record books at the state level, a requirement to attend.
Taylor inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
Summer Taylor of Walnut Ridge was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Taylor was initiated at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Roemer named to dean’s list
Betsy Roemer of Bono has made the fall 2021 dean’s list for Missouri Valley College in Marshall.
Students included on the list must have a 3.3 or higher grade point average, at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
A-State retains classification
Arkansas State University has retained its status as a Doctoral University of High Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Commonly known as “R2,” Arkansas State’s status was elevated during the 2018 cycle of evaluation and classification by Carnegie.
Almost 4,000 American colleges and universities are a part of the classification with only 270 qualifying for the Doctoral University Very High (R1) or High (R2) Research Activity listings.
Beaverstock named to fall dean’s list
Margaret Beaverstock of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
