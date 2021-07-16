Doctoral degrees awarded at A-State
Area students earning doctoral degrees at Arkansas State University included Mohd Abugazleh of Brookland, Doctor of Philosophy, Environmental Sciences; Teresa Clark, Randi Davis and Carmen Smith, all of Jonesboro, Doctor of Nursing Practice; and Erica Barnet of Brookland, Jacob Bedsole, John Bell, David Flores, Madison Hutchinson, Kevin Hulett, Kyle Madden, Autumn Mears, Arielle Reid and Ryan Scroggins, all of Jonesboro, Brady Shollenbarger of Paragould and Lauren Yount of Pollard, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
A-State named to ‘Best for Vets’ rankings
Arkansas State University has been listed as one of the 2021 “Best for Vets” colleges by Military Times. A-State is rated 22nd overall among 366 academic institutions and third on the Southwest Region list.
Each year, colleges across the country are surveyed by Military Times regarding their programs and services for veterans. The results are analyzed along with public information about academic institutions gathered from the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The compilation is then turned into official rankings.
Locals make Bethel dean's list
Aaron Rogers of Newport and Kevin Weldon of Osceola were included on the Bethel University College of Professional Studies Dean's List.
To qualify for the list, undergraduate students in the College of Professional Studies must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a grade point average of 3.70 or higher in the term ending May 31.
Bethel is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tenn.
Tant makes dean's list
Robert Tant of Paragould is among the outstanding undergraduates named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn dean's list honors.
Handwork graduates from Missouri State
Spencer Handwork of Jonesboro graduated during spring commencement from Missouri State University in Springfield.
He earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Dawsons support accountancy program
Scott and Kay Keasler Dawson of Germantown, Tenn., both accounting alumni from the class of 1978 at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, have made a gift of $25,000 to the Master of Accountancy with Data Analytics degree program at A-State.
With the current gift, the Dawsons have contributed more than $100,000 to support students who enroll in the graduate-level CPA examination review 1 and 2 classes.
Without financial assistance, many students would not be able to afford the $2,600 special fee for the course materials.
