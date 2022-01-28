Area student makes dean’s list
Haven Robertson, a senior from Lake City, was placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list at Greenville University in Illinois.
To qualify, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Sophomores, juniors and seniors must have a semester grade point average of 3.7 or above.
Jonesboro students make dean’s list
Emily Silas and Cade Rogers, both of Jonesboro achieved the fall 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University near Nashville, Tenn.
Eligibility is based on a minimum semester course load of 12 hours excluding audit and pass/fail courses, and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C, including audit, pass/fail and zero-credit courses.
Honor rolls announced at UA
Kirsten Grubb of Paragould was named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.
To be included on the president’s list, students must have an academic record of 4.0.
Caroline Goodman and Jared Selig of Corning, as well as Sarah Cathey of Wynne, were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
University of the Ozarks lists honors
Skylar Frazier of Pocahontas and Brittney Sain of Lake City are among the students named to the honor roll at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville for the fall 2021 semester.
Bells join WBU faculty
Dr. Stephen and Tracy Bell have joined the faculty at Williams Baptist College in Walnut Ridge.
Dr. Bell will serve as director of graduate and professional studies and as professor of family studies and social work.
He is a licensed marriage and family therapist, having practiced in Missouri for over 10 years. He earned a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in marriage and family therapy from Harding University, and a doctorate in marriage and family therapy from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Tracy Bell will serve as associate professor of family studies and social work. She has a bachelor’s degree in family life Christian counseling from Ouachita Baptist University and a master’s in social work from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and is a licensed master social worker.
MSU announces dean’s list
Marcie Bewley of Jonesboro and Parker Dillard of Hardy were included on the fall 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University in Springfield.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and have at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Drummond makes dean’s list
Sophia Drummond of Jonesboro is among the students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College in Boston.
To make the list, students must have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
BU announces honors
Chloe Amick was named to the honor roll and Noah Hawkins to the dean’s list at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn. Both students are from Jonesboro.
To qualify for the honor roll, undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a “C.” For the dean’s list, undergraduates must carry the same workload with a GPA of 3.5-3.69 and no grade lower than a “C.”
Hollis named to dean’s list
Toby Hollis of Rector was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa, Iowa City named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
To be included, Hollis achieved a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of graded coursework and had no incomplete or no-grade-reported hours.
Locals graduate UT Martin
Steven Henley and Jameil Hudson, both of Jonesboro were among the students graduating at the University of Tennessee at Martin during fall commencement held Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin hosted three in-person commencements as well as livestreaming the ceremonies via Facebook and YouTube.
