Selig in work-study program
Jared Selig of Corning, a student at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program during the spring 2022 semester.
In the program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields, earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Selig is working for WestRock-Demopolis.
SAU names honor studentsSouthern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced those named to its president’s list for fall 2021.
To be included, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Area students included were Dalton Hale and Lexy Proffitt, both of Bono; Madelyn Clack and Allison Neeley, both of Jonesboro; and Jasmine Walton of Newport.
Those named to the dean’s list and earning a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA included Taylor Ivy of Imboden; Jasmine Lee and Tarius Sandlin, both Jonesboro; Dawsyn Smith of Newport; Jariq Scales of Osceola; Alexandria Brewer and Brianna Everett, both of Paragould; Quinn Eakes of Walnut Ridge; Sky Wess of Williford; and William Searcy of Wynne.
Northwest honor rolls
George Jones of Harrisburg is among the students named to the president’s list at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
The president’s list includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.
Chariah Mabry of Jonesboro and Meagan Allen of Lepanto were included on the vice president’s list which includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50-3.74 average.
