Ouachita names spring 2021 honor students
Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia has announced its spring 2021 president’s and dean’s lists.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
Dean’s list students must meet the same requirements but with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Area students included on the president’s list were Izzy Baughn, Bethany Crawley, Ashlyn Ham, Victoria Mayfield, Noah McCallum, Isabella Owen, Grace Roark and Faith VonDran, all of Jonesboro, Natalie Moore of Ash Flat, Karlee Sanders of Caraway, Joy Covington of Cherokee Village, Kaylee Martin of Harrisburg, Vivian Pryor of Manila and Lawson Lee of Wynne.
Those on the dean’s list included Kellen Church, Ethan Elkins, Molly Maddox, Michelle Phillips and Drace Provost, all of Jonesboro, Abigail Anderson of Blytheville, Gabe Poe of Lake City, Hailea Eubanks, Jenna Rogers, Kaitlyn Stoddard and Isabella Wood, all of Paragould and Will Weir of Walnut Ridge.
Kays Foundation awards two grants
The board of the Kays Foundation has awarded grants to two Arkansas State University faculty members to provide support for their projects during the 2021-22 academic year.
A proposal by Dr. Shivan Haran, associate professor and director of the mechanical engineering program in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, was funded in the amount of $17,049.
A proposal by Dr. Gregory Cantrell, assistant professor of exercise science in the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences, was approved for $24,460.
Perkins earns doctorate
Wesley Perkins of Jonesboro recently graduated from the University of Kansas in Lawrence with a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics.
The ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates took place on May 23.
BRTC to offer courses for 4-year degrees
Black River Technical College is now offering courses through its recently established University Center. BRTC has partnerships with three 4-year institutions to offer courses on the BRTC campus.
During the fall semester, The Social Dimensions of Disaster will be offered online through Arkansas Tech University. This course is required for ATU’s Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration Management.
Leadership and Communications will be offered in-person through Southern Arkansas University. This course is required to complete SAU’s Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business.
Whitman graduates from leadership camp
Thomas Whitman of Jonesboro graduated July 18 from Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Leadership Camp.
The camp is a two-week intensive summer camp experience for boys ages 12-17. Campers are challenged with extensive obstacle course exercises and learn survival skills, rifle marksmanship, survival swimming and more.
Whitman is the son of Kimbery Whitman.
Arkansas Governor’s School announces graduates
Arkansas Governor’s School at Arkansas Tech in Russellville has announced the names of 366 students who completed the 42nd edition of the program during summer 2021.
AGS 2021 participants engaged in a community service project that raised $1,895 for the Arkansas Food Bank.
Area students and their high schools included Mal Luckett, Celia Mayfield, Madison McDougal and McKinnley Turner from the Academies of Jonesboro High School; Ashlee Taber and Alyssa Willie from Nettleton High School; LJ Ervin, Coy Morris and Mia Starks from Valley View High School; Grayson Seibert from Armorel High School; Brittany Wells from Bay High School; and London White from Trumann High School.
Hall named career coach
Brittany Hall recently accepted the position of career coach on the Hoxie and Corning High School. She is a graduate of Greene County Tech, Black River Technical College and Arkansas State University. She has been an employee of BRTC for two years and is currently enrolled in the Master of Science in Education in School Counseling-Crisis and Trauma Concentration program at ASU.
