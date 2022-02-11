Lewis named to president’s list
Lauren Lewis of Jonesboro has been named to the fall 2021-22 president’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Students earning this designation are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22.
Hamsa earns honors at Georgia State
Phelia Hamsa of Jonesboro has been named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
To be eligible, degree-seeking students must have a grade point average of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must also have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at the University.
Lima named to dean’s list
Yuli Lima of Jonesboro earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2021 term at Trine University in Angola, Ind.
To earn this honor, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.5-3.749.
Scholarships available for students
Scholarships are now available for eligible Arkansas students through Arkansas Community Foundation.
Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. In general, the scholarships are for Arkansas students pursuing education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs.
Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors. Deadlines for scholarship applications differ.
For details about individual scholarships and to apply go to www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships/.
Umeora graduates Ole Miss
Maryfrances Umeora of Jonesboro is among the more than 600 students who graduated in December from the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Umeora, who is a computer science major, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Liberal Arts.
