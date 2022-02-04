Sutton named to BRTC Board
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Stephanie Sutton of Pocahontas to a seven-year term on the Board of Trustees of Black River Technical College.
Sutton is the accounting manager at Peco Foods, Inc. She is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arkansas State University. She has served on the BRTC Foundation Board for 25 years.
Sutton is a commissioner for the City of Pocahontas Water Works and is a former board member for the Randolph County Chamber of Commerce.
Williams joins staff at BRTC
Black River Technical College has announced that Julie Williams of Pocahontas has accepted the controller position.
Williams is a 1997 graduate of Maynard High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance from Arkansas State University in 2001.
Samford announces dean’s list
Samford University in Birmingham Ala., recognized 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list.
To qualify, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Jonesboro students included were Jonah Rinehart, Graham Averitt, Luke Imrie, Eleanor Gammill and Camryn Pierce.
Chandler earns honor roll recognition
Kyana Chandler of Jonesboro was among the 2,627 students included on the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at Dixie State University, St. George, Utah.
Locals earn honors
Matthew Sherman of Jonesboro earned faculty honors for fall 2021 at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Louis Lammers of Blytheville made the dean’s list, a designation awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Freed-Hardeman names president’s list
Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has released the names of students who made the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Included were Joe Harris of Jonesboro, Anna Wyatt of Paragould and Sarah Eddleman of Blytheville.
The president’s list, open to full-time students, requires a 4.0 grade point average.
UALR announces chancellor’s list
The University of Arkansas Little Rock has announced its fall 2021 chancellor’s list, recognizing students who earn at least nine credit hours and have at least a 3.9 grade point average.
Locals included were John Peterson of Jonesboro, Zane Neves of Bono, Claudia Loyd of Paragould, Faith Dollman of Newport, Makayla Allman of Piggott, Cory Eheart of Williford and Kelsey Miller of Highland.
Scarbrough makes president’s list
Daniel Scarbrough of Jonesboro was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.
The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Friar receives scholarship
The Eddie Mae Herron Scholarship has been awarded to Alexia Friar of Newport for the Spring 2022 semester at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.
Friar is a 2020 Newport High School graduate and is the daughter of Ashley James.
She is currently seeking a degree in nursing from BRTC.
The scholarship is sponsored by the Eddie Mae Herron Center in Pocahontas which houses more than two hundred years’ worth of African-American history and was the one-room schoolhouse and church for the African-American community of Pocahontas.
