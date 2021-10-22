BRTC receives governor’s award
Black River Technical College recently received a Governor’s Quality Award recognizing high-performing organizations that apply at one of four award levels.
BRTC received the Challenge Level award.
Pankey receives scholarship
Katie Beth Pankey of Blytheville, who is working toward the Master of Communication Disorders degree is the first recipient of a new scholarship honoring emeritus professor Dr. Rick Neeley.
The scholarship is funded by former and current members of the A-State chapter of the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
First-year law students named
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has announced the first-year students entering law school during the 2021-22 school year.
Local Bowen students include Eden Kinard, John Reed and William Stanley, all of Jonesboro; Madison Phillips and Jennifer Simpson, bot of Paragould; Cameron Kelley of Walnut Ridge; Lance Hewett of Rector; and Derrick Morris of Wynne.
DAV awards scholarships
The Disabled Veterans of America Chapter 26 in Jonesboro has awarded two $1,000 scholarships to military veteran students at Arkansas State University.
The recipients are Wendy McDonald from Warner Robins, Ga., and Camron Collins from Paragould.
McDonald is a disabled veteran who served 10 years in the Air Force and Air Force Reserves. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Arkansas State and will complete her master’s in social work in 2022.
Collins is a biology/pre-med major at ASU. He joined the Army National Guard in 2017 and completed advanced infantry training as a combat engineer.
A-State alumni honored
The latest recipients of the Emerging Young Alumni Award at Arkansas State University have been announced by the A-State Alumni Association and Student Philanthropy Council.
Individuals designated are those who, through their personal participation, have made significant contributions to A-State, their profession or their community.
Recipients include Phillip Butterfield of Little Rock, Demario Davis with the New Orleans Saints, Jake Hampton of New York City, Katherine Aufder Heide Holmstrom of Little Rock and Dr. Earl J. Morris of Gainesville, Fla.
UALR names new leadership members
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has welcomed 99 new members of the Chancellor’s Leadership Corps.
CLC Scholars must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3. They receive a financial package totaling up to $32,000 through a four-year renewable scholarship. In addition to their academic work, they volunteer for community service and participate in one professional or personal development program per academic year.
Local students selected include Syed Ahmad, a graduate of Valley View High School and Malorie Chaney, a graduate of Paragould High School.
Greer joins BRTC staff
Tammy Greer of Pocahontas has accepted the full-time position of food preparation specialist at Black River Technical College.
Greer is a graduate of Hazelwood Central High School in Florrisant, Mo. who later attended BRTC and was a student worker in the cafeteria. Most recently, she worked in the Dietary Department of Five Rivers Medical Center.
Pi Kappa Alpha awards scholarships
The Pi Kappa Alpha Scholarship Board at Arkansas State University at Arkansas State University has announced scholarship recipients for 2021-22. Each scholarship is in the amount of $1,000.
Area recipients include Jackson St. Pierre of Jonesboro and Tim Rowland of Paragould, the Dalton and Alec Farmer Scholarship; Garrett Stovall of Paragould and Parker Williams of Jonesboro, the John C. Childers Scholarship; Ethan Edgar of Jonesboro and Derek Schollenbarger of Paragould, the Chris Crye Scholarship; Corbin Dickinson of Paragould, the Tim O. Brown Scholarship; Joseph Holland of Jonesboro, the Jason Penry Scholarship; and Rhodes Carson, Tristen Cato, Grayson Brand, Braden Finch, Dustin Rose, Cameron Hafner, Anna Clair Bishop, Emma Watkins and Sophie Watkins all of Jonesboro, Colton Couch of Walcott, Kara McDonald of Brookland, Braden Hatley, Fisher Wood and Breanna Jordan, all of Paragould, and Natalie Lentz of Marmaduke, the W.W. Nedrow Scholarship.
Dunlap selected for interest group
Shekema Dunlap, a student in the doctoral degree program in educational leadership at Arkansas State University, has been selected to serve as the 2021-23 graduate student representative for the American Educational Research Association’s Leadership for School Improvement Special Interest Group.
The purpose of the group is to examine how leadership characteristics of teachers, principals and superintendents influence instructional capacity, resulting in improved student outcomes, and how policy guides this collaborative effort.
Gray to serve on advisory committee
Sissy Gray, executive director of institutional effectiveness at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, is serving on the Higher Learning Commission’s Annual Conference Advisory Committee.
The committee will assist in the development of a comprehensive Annual Conference General Program.
Gray’s primary role will be to review and score conference proposals to assist in the selection of conference presentations.
Harrisburg school receives grant
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded of more than $55,000 in youth literacy grants to Arkansas teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations.
In Northeast Arkansas, Harrisburg Elementary School received $3,000.
Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
Amie Bernstein and Macey Ross, both of Jonesboro were recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
The initiations took place on The University of Mississippi in Oxford.
