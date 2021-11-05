ADA grants open for schools
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture in Little Rock is accepting applications for the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and a new Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm-to-school activities.
The Arkansas School Garden Grant Program is available to help schools start or expand gardens on school grounds. The Department will award $500 grants to 60 schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment.
The Arkansas Taste Test Grant Program will help schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. The department will award $250 grants to 30 schools to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials and specialty crop seeds and plants.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 and can be found at bit.ly/3bkrYSd.
ASU-Newport awarded grant
The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Arkansas State University-Newport a $12,000 grant to support students in its Advanced Manufacturing program located on ASUN’s Jonesboro campus.
Students learn to operate computer numerically controlled machines while also focusing on computer-aided design, drafting and machining.
The funds will be used to award scholarships and sponsor students in competitions.
Alzheimer’s Scholarship available
College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship by submitting an essay of 1,500 words or less describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience.
Students already attending college are not eligible to participate. Awards range from $5,000-$400.
Essays can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship by March 1.
Burgess scholarship established
A Scotty Burgess EMT/Paramedic Scholarship has been established through the Black River Technical College Foundation.
Burgess of Pocahontas was a longtime emergency medical technician in Randolph and surrounding counties before working in industrial construction as an industrial site safety professional.
After a 30-year battle with diabetes and receiving a kidney transplant in 2017, Burgess died of COVID-19 in December 2020.
The scholarship to help support students going into the EMT and paramedic field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.