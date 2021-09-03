New Donaghey Scholars announced
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has added 25 new students to the Donaghey Scholars Honors Program for the 2021-22 academic year.
Donaghey Scholars receive a financial package that includes full tuition and fees, a stipend, financial assistance to study abroad, a housing subsidy and a new laptop.
Local students who were selected include Olivia Hausman of Conway, a graduate of Pocahontas High School and Kelsey Miller of Hardy, a graduate of Highland High School.
Looney named to alumni association
Nathan Looney, originally of Jonesboro, is among the new members of the University of Arkansas Alumni Association.
Looney is a 2009 graduate of U of A with a master’s degree from the Clinton School of Public Service and Juris Doctorate for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
Looney returned to Jonesboro in 2013 and practiced law at Waddell, Cole & Jones until 2018 when he joined the Arkansas Children’s Foundation.
Looney was a 2020 recipient of the Arkansas Bar Association’s Presidential Award of Excellence.
Welch makes Cornhusker Band
Isabel Welch of Jonesboro is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 296-member Cornhusker Marching Band, which will make its 2021 debut today at Memorial Stadium.
It will be the band’s first in-person performance at the stadium since November 2019.
Welch, a senior microbiology major, plays horn.
BRTC LPN Program praised
Black River Technical College’s Licensed Practical Nursing Program has been ranked second in the state by praticalnursing.org.
The website described BRTC’s program as a blend of tradition, technology and innovation, emphasizing quality in its nursing program and workforce training.
Henderson named to State Board of Ed
Randy Henderson of Blytheville was recently appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas State Board of Education.
Henderson has worked for Nucor Steel for over 24 years and has served in an advisory role for educational institutions including the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Advisory Council and the Philander Smith College Business Advisory Council.
He is a graduate of Arkansas Northeastern College and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
Henderson replaces Susan Chambers of Bella Vista. His term expires June 30, 2028.
Hunter receives scholarship
Valley View High School graduate Katherine Hunter has been awarded a $5,000 college scholarship by a Vietnam veteran organization, the Tan Son Nhut Association.
The scholarship is available to descendants of those who served in Vietnam. Hunter’s grandfather is Larry Boling who served in Vietnam as a personnel officer in the U.S. Army.
Katherine is the daughter of Carrie and Laddie Hunter of Jonesboro. She will attend Lyon College in Batesville this fall, where she will be a member of the Lyon College Honors Fellows Program
Katherine plans to major in biology and will pursue a career in psychiatry.
Alumni Academy launched
The College of Engineering and Computer Science at Arkansas State University recently launched an Alumni Academy of 30 members to recognize the college’s graduates and connect those leaders back to A-State in the support of academic programs.
Bert Parker will serve as founding president of the Academy. He, along with Jessie Jones, Jim Chidester, Bryan Melton and Natalie Rogers, will comprise the executive committee.
Board members include Deric Wyatt, Evan Teague, Eric Farmer, Andrew Butler, Brandon Avant and Leigh Wineland.
BRTC launches an Esports program
Black River Technical College has launched an Esports program equipped with a newly-designed gaming lab and Esports arena equipped with high-speed gaming systems.
BRTC plans for its Esports team to begin competing against other colleges in the near future.
