LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will host the second statewide Elder Abuse Conference at Arkansas State University’s First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. This all-day event is free and open to the public.
The training will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sept. 2. Law enforcement, medical professionals, providers, attorneys and home caregivers are welcome to learn how to better protect older and developmentally disabled adults. Lunch will be provided.
An agenda will be posted in the coming weeks.
Although the event is free, registration is required and can be made by contacting Rachel Ellis at rachel.ellis@arkansasag.gov or 501-682-3645 or online at bit.ly/2TSHyPM.
