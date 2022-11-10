WYNNE — Cross County Bank has hired Whitney Eldridge as marketing director.
“Whitney joins us at an exciting time in our history, as we unite our two brands, Cross County Bank and First Commercial Bank, as Cross Bank. She will help us share our legacy in eastern Arkansas and position the bank for the future as eastern Arkansas’ premier community bank,” David Dowd, president and CEO of Cross County Bank, said in the press release.
Eldridge is a native and resident of Jonesboro. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and double minors in visual arts and Christian studies from Ouachita Baptist University. Previously, Eldridge served as communications director and administrator at Christ Redeemer Presbyterian Church in America and as marketing director for Gearhead Outfitters, both in Jonesboro.
“I’m delighted to join Cross County Bank at this exciting juncture in its 131-year history,” Eldridge said. “Soon to be Cross Bank, Cross County Bank has a rich heritage and is well respected throughout Eastern Arkansas. I’m eager to build on the work being done in these communities as we continue to support customers throughout their financial journey,” she added.
Eldridge brings more than a decade of experience in marketing, public relations, branding, advertising, communications, and marketing strategy to the bank.
She has actively supported local nonprofits and community organizations like the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, CityYouth Ministries and the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance in the Jonesboro community and is actively involved in the local schools her children attend.
