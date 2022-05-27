Elvis impersonator to perform

PARAGOULD — Elvis impersonator, Travis LeDoyt, will perform at 7 p.m. June 11 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.
According to a press release, LeDoyt, who portrays a young Elvis, has performed across the U.S. as well as internationally at locations including Canada, Argentina, Belgium, England, Scotland and China. He has opened shows for B.B. King, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Johnny Rivers and many others.
Regular admission is $30 per ticket with VIP tickets available for $35. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at bit.ly/39LhKgk.
