Emergency shortage enters third week
JONESBORO — The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.
With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks, the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types, especially type O, to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible.
Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those who donate through the end of October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, plus a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online from a mobile device or computer using a RapidPass at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or on the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood drives:
Monday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Southwest Church, 1601 James St., Jonesboro.
Tuesday – 1-5 p.m., Hillcrest Church of Christ, 7208 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
Oct. 25 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro and 1:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1502 S. Main St., Leachville.
Oct. 26 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
Oct 28 – 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St Bernards Medical Center, 225 East Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
