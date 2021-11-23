JONESBORO — As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead at a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to give blood in the coming weeks.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year.
According to a press release, the ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall.
The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, the release continued, contributing to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year, one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
Locally the release stated, the Missouri and Arkansas Red Cross Region has experienced a 13.4 percent decrease in new blood donors this year.
Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections,” plus receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.
Those who make a blood donation part of their Thanksgiving plans today-Sunday will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Today – 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro and City of Paragould, 3307 Reynolds Park Road.
Tuesday – 12:30-4:30 p.m., Browns Chapel Baptist Church, 3800 S. Rockingchair Road, Paragould and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sutton Free Will Baptist Church, 5421 U.S. 62, Pocahontas.
Dec. 1 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Corning High School, 500 Bobcat Lane.
Dec. 2 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road.
Dec. 6 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greene County Tech Junior High, 5201 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
Dec. 8 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Great River Medical Center Leaders Save Lives, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville.
Dec. 9 – noon-5 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould; 1-5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Walnut St., Walnut Ridge; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., A.L. Huston Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy.
Dec. 10 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wynne High School, 800 E. Jackson Ave. and noon-5 p.m., Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro.
Dec. 14 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
Dec. 15 – noon-4 p.m., Ritter Communications, 2400 Ritter Drive, Jonesboro.
Dec. 16 – 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 E. Bridges Ave., Wynne.
Dec. 17 – 1-5 p.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St. Jonesboro.
Dec. 20 – noon-5 p.m., Hoxie New Life Cathedral, 809 S.W. Broad St. and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St., Osceola.
Dec. 21 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro.
Dec. 23 – noon-4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut St., Blytheville.
The Red Cross is currently screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows safety and infection control standards, along with additional precautions including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time by using RapidPass, available at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or the Blood Donor App.
