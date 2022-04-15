LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s request for a Section 18 Emergency Exemption for the use of Brake Herbicide in Arkansas peanuts has been granted by the Environmental Protection Agency for the following Arkansas counties: Ashley, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Green, Lawrence, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis and Woodruff.
The Section 18 Emergency Exemption is for the 2022 growing season, effective April 15-Aug. 1.
The exemption is for control of palmer amaranth, a common Arkansas weed that has become resistant to many herbicides currently labeled for use in Arkansas peanuts.
Section 18 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act authorizes EPA to exempt state and federal agencies from provisions of FIFRA and allow unregistered uses of pesticides to address emergency situations through emergency and crisis exemptions.
A Section 18 Crisis Exemption provides temporary relief for producers that encounter a pest that cannot be controlled by pesticides currently registered for a crop or use site until a determination is made on a Section 18 Emergency Exemption.
All product applications made under a Section 18 Emergency Exemption must be reported to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture within 10 days of application.
A copy of the Section 18 label for Brake Herbicide, reporting forms, and other related information can be found at bit.ly/37PX7hR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.