JONESBORO — The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who give Aug. 1-15, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Throughout August donors will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at redcrossblood.org/feelthebeat.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include:
Monday – 1:30-5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Paragould.
Wednesday – 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., CrossRidge Community Hospital, 310 S. Falls Blvd., Wynne and 1-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints-Jonesboro, 301 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro.
Thursday – 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road, Paragould.
Aug. 9 – 1-5 p.m., A.L. Huston Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St., Osceola.
Aug. 12 – noon-5 p.m. Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
