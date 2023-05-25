ASH FLAT — Brian Emison has joined FNBC as senior vice president of operations and chief deposit officer. Additionally, he will join the bank’s senior management team, providing daily oversight and leadership and long-term strategic visioning.

In this newly created role for FNBC, Emison will oversee operations throughout the organization, as well as lead the growth of the bank’s deposit portfolio. FNBC’s department leaders in retail operations, deposit operations, loan operations and customer experience will report to Emison for enhanced efficiency and customer-centricity.