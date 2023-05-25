ASH FLAT — Brian Emison has joined FNBC as senior vice president of operations and chief deposit officer. Additionally, he will join the bank’s senior management team, providing daily oversight and leadership and long-term strategic visioning.
In this newly created role for FNBC, Emison will oversee operations throughout the organization, as well as lead the growth of the bank’s deposit portfolio. FNBC’s department leaders in retail operations, deposit operations, loan operations and customer experience will report to Emison for enhanced efficiency and customer-centricity.
“With the steady growth we’ve seen over the past five to 10 years, it was time to centralize our operational efforts under one leader,” FNBC President and CEO Marty Sellars said in the announcement. “We are excited to welcome Brian and his unique expertise to FNBC to help us scale our operations as we continue to grow our market share.”
Emison brings 15 years of banking experience, most recently serving as chief deposit officer for a financial institution in Jonesboro.
“I am truly honored to be joining the team at FNBC and sharing in the excitement of the continued growth of the organization,” Emison said. “FNBC prides itself on being able to care for the youngest customer opening their first savings account to the CEO looking to expand their business. If there is a financial need in the community, we want to be your community bank.”
Emison attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. He completed Leadership Jonesboro through the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce in 2015. He serves on the city council for the city of Jonesboro, the lending board of the East Arkansas Planning and Development District, the St. Bernards Foundation Board of Directors, the Jonesboro SkyCop Commission and the Jonesboro Facilities Board.
He previously served as the business manager for the St. Jude S’travaganza and on the board of directors of The Learning Center, the Jonesboro Church Health Center, and the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
