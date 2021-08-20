JONESBORO — The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas is preparing to celebrate the third year of its Empty Bowls fundraising event.
Empty Bowls is a drive-through luncheon to be served between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept 23 at the food bank, 3414 One Place.
Tickets are $25 and include a lunch of soup, salad and sandwiches to be served in takeout containers to each guest’s car window, as well as a ceramic bowl handcrafted by local community members as a reminder that, somewhere, someone’s bowl is empty.
The organization hopes attendees will gain a better understanding of the impact of hunger in the community.
All proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Tickets can be purchased and sponsorships are available on the organization’s website at foodbankofnea.org/empty-bowls.
