Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees returns to MoSH

 Courtesy of MoSH

MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., has announced the return of its annual Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees this holiday season. Open Nov. 19-Dec. 24, the holiday attraction benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is presented by Delta Dental. It will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Visitors are invited to explore a forest of festive trees decorated by professional designers, individuals, and local organizations. The display features miniature trains traveling through a snow-covered holiday village, Penguin Point which displays hundreds of stuffed penguins, each representing a donation to the hospital, and a snow-covered village of edible creations, all designed by local chefs, businesses, individuals and groups.