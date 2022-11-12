Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees returns to MoSH

MEMPHIS — The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., has announced the return of its annual Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees this holiday season. Open Nov. 19-Dec. 24, the holiday attraction benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is presented by Delta Dental. It will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Visitors are invited to explore a forest of festive trees decorated by professional designers, individuals, and local organizations. The display features miniature trains traveling through a snow-covered holiday village, Penguin Point which displays hundreds of stuffed penguins, each representing a donation to the hospital, and a snow-covered village of edible creations, all designed by local chefs, businesses, individuals and groups.
“A visit to the Enchanted Forest is a fantastic way for families to kick off the holiday season while also supporting a great cause,” Kevin Thompson, Executive Director of MoSH stated in the announcement. “Visitors can get into the holiday spirit, pose for photos with Santa, and enjoy many of our other MoSH activities. We absolutely love continuing this classic Memphis tradition for the city, our guests, and most especially, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.”
A variety of holiday movie favorites, like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Polar Express will be running at the Giant Screen Theater.
Visitors can join in holiday activities including a String Light Untangling Contest and light workshop at 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec.9 and 23, and an Ugly Holiday Sweater Decorating Contest and station at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 16.
Refreshments will be available, and the gift shop will be open.
Schools and groups interested in visiting the Enchanted Forest must make reservations in advance by calling the MoSH Box Office at 901-636-2362. For full hours and to plan a visit, go to MoSHMemphis.com for more information and the entire calendar of events.
