WASHINGTON — The Endangered Species Coalition is now accepting entries for the 2022 Saving Endangered Species Youth Art Contest. Deadline for entry is March 1.
The contest is open to K-12 grade students residing in the U.S. or U.S. Territories, including homeschooled youth or participants in out-of-school programs.
To be eligible for the contest, student artwork must depict an animal or plant species listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act; species previously listed under the Act, now delisted; or species proposed for listing.
The contest features species living or migrating within the United States and U.S. territories, or within the territorial waters of the U.S.
All artwork must be submitted online.
A total of six prizes will be awarded. Teachers of winning students will also be awarded.
Lists of eligible species, detailed guidelines for creating an entry and prize details are available at https://bit.ly/3HEdtad.
