JONESBORO — The College of Engineering and Computer Science at Arkansas State University recognized its most outstanding graduating students during the Convocation of Scholars.
Kayden Boyle of Jonesboro received the Chancellor’s Scholar Award as the college’s graduating senior with the highest overall grade point average. He will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Both Boyle and Fared Farag of Saudi Arabia were recipients of the 4.0 Scholar Award. When more than one student has a perfect grade point average, the Chancellor’s Scholar is the 4.0 student with the most credit hours taken at A-State.
Departmental awards were also presented.
The Citizenship Award, presented to a student within each of five disciplines who demonstrates great leadership, character, departmental and community involvement by joining discipline-specific clubs and student organizations went to Bryce Wilkerson of Bryant, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering; Zane Smith of Swifton, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Riley Cornett of Locust Grove, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Amine Ghoorchiyani of Japan, Bachelor of Science in computer science, and Joel Rogers of Pine Bluff, BS in engineering technology.
The Outstanding Student Award, given to the individual with the highest grade point average within each of the six undergraduate degree plans, went to Madison Allgeier of Greenville, Ind., BSEE; Kayden Boyle, BSME; McKenzie Cornell of San Bernardino, Calif., BSCE; Fared Farag, BS in computer science; Alyson Nichols of Jonesboro, BA in computer science; and Jackson Clayton of Jonesboro, BS in engineering technology.
