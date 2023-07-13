MEMPHIS — Pickering Firm, Inc., a full-service engineering and architectural design firm, has announced that Bob Pitts has been named president of the firm. He will be responsible for Pickering’s business unit operations

Pitts is a professional engineer with 42 years of experience in land development and civil design services. He is a principal owner of Pickering and has been with the firm for 25 years. Mike Pohlman serves as CEO and continues directing the corporate vision and strategy.