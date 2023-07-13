MEMPHIS — Pickering Firm, Inc., a full-service engineering and architectural design firm, has announced that Bob Pitts has been named president of the firm. He will be responsible for Pickering’s business unit operations
Pitts is a professional engineer with 42 years of experience in land development and civil design services. He is a principal owner of Pickering and has been with the firm for 25 years. Mike Pohlman serves as CEO and continues directing the corporate vision and strategy.
Curt Craig has been appointed director of corporate business development for the firm while Marc Rubenstein will serve as director of corporate management training; Cara Martin as director of civil engineering and land development in Tennessee and Arkansas; Tom McConnell as director of facilities design services; and Camille Salters as director of natural resources.
The firm also announced new associate principal owners, Jonathan McLeod, a registered civil engineer specializing in water and wastewater design, and Hunter Truette, a registered structural engineer specializing in facility design.
McLeod joined Pickering’s Flowood, Miss., office in 2015, while Truette joined Pickering’s Memphis, office in 2021.
Pickering has offices in Jonesboro and Little Rock as well as Hernando, Flowood, Pearl and Biloxi Miss.
