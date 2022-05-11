LITTLE ROCK — The Entergy Arkansas Entergy Solutions Point of Purchase Solutions Program recently received the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the fourth year in a row that the program has been recognized
The Entergy Solutions portfolio of programs are energy-efficiency programs administered by Entergy Arkansas that help both residential and business customers save energy and money by reducing the upfront cost of a variety of power-saving upgrades.
The programs for residential customers include comprehensive home assessments, air conditioner tune-ups, smart thermostats and discounts on lighting and appliances. Deeper energy efficiency measures, like insulation, air sealing and duct sealing, are also available through Entergy Solutions.
For businesses, Entergy Solutions provides solutions for businesses of all sizes to increase their efficiency. From customized programs that set a schedule for energy used to incentives for improving the facility’s energy efficiency, the Entergy Solutions Programs identify ways to save energy and increase the bottom line for small and large businesses, agricultural businesses, and public institutions.
Cumulatively, the Entergy Solutions residential and commercial programs have achieved evaluated energy savings of 2,532,965,591 kilowatt hours through 2021, the equivalent of saving the carbon dioxide emissions from 349,275 homes’ electricity use for one year or saving the greenhouse gas emissions of 386,782 gasoline-powered vehicles driven for one year.
“Entergy Arkansas is always working towards our commitment to offer our customers affordable, safe and reliable energy,” said President and CEO Laura Landreaux, “and Entergy Solutions is an integral part in helping us do that. These programs help us provide leading technologies to help customers manage their energy usage efficiently and save money on their bills, and we are pleased to be recognized by the EPA for that work.”
