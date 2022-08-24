LITTLE ROCK — According to the National Weather Service, Arkansas experienced 13 days of 100 degrees or greater in July, while the average high temperature was the warmest since 2012 and the ninth warmest on record. On Monday Aug. 15, the high temperature of 104 in Little Rock tied the record first set Aug. 15, 1943.
Because this summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help customers by expanding corporate contributions by $1.8 million and implementing a series of measures to assist our customers and communities, including:
Increasing contributions for bill assistance to The Power to Care, a program administered by the Salvation Army to assist qualified elderly and disabled customers pay their electric bills.
Providing funds to the Arkansas Community Action Agencies Association to help with bill assistance.
Providing bill assistance to Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) customers across the state through the United Way.
Working with local community partners to provide support, including grants for fans through Beat the Heat program, and assisting customers with Low Income Home Energy Assistance Programs applications.
Organizing Entergy Arkansas employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods, energy efficiency kits and weatherization to homes.
Participating in community events and providing additional support beyond bill relief, such as donating food and schools supplies.
Through September, Entergy Arkansas is crediting late fees for residential customers and also crediting fees for all residential customers who pay with credit cards through September.
