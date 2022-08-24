LITTLE ROCK — According to the National Weather Service, Arkansas experienced 13 days of 100 degrees or greater in July, while the average high temperature was the warmest since 2012 and the ninth warmest on record. On Monday Aug. 15, the high temperature of 104 in Little Rock tied the record first set Aug. 15, 1943.

Because this summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help customers by expanding corporate contributions by $1.8 million and implementing a series of measures to assist our customers and communities, including: