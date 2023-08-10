LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas is working to help Arkansas families prepare to head back to school.
LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas is working to help Arkansas families prepare to head back to school.
The company is volunteering and donating nearly $300,000 this year to help parents and students get ready for the new school year.
That includes supporting programs and nonprofits in their mission to feed families, provide school supplies and resources, and offer educational programs and scholarships that support students of all ages.
The company has donated $10,000 to purchase school supplies and haircuts and in different locations across the state. More than $1,100 of these funds came from personal contributions from employees.
Entergy Arkansas is donating funds to buy school supplies for students in the Wynne School district that was heavily damaged by a March 31 tornado.
A donation of $30,000 was made to purchase 30,000 boxes of cereal for the Arkansas Food Bank. The donations are available at food banks and food pantries across the state, including the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Entergy awards $15,000 in scholarships each year through the Single Parent Scholarship program. T
he company has also earmarked $100,000 for making $50 dollar contributions to qualifying customers who wish to open a 529 child savings account to help save money for post-secondary education.
The donations are available for each child aged 16 and younger in the family. Customers can set up accounts here: https://www.entergy.com/csr/kids/.
Other programs the company supports are the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission “School Supply Tour” at locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Hot Springs, Stuttgart and the Norphlet/Smackover area; A Back-to-School Family Fun Day in Lake Village; Free haircuts for students in south, central and north Arkansas; and Energy Pathways at Hall STEAM Magnet High School in the Little Rock School District and Joe T. Robinson High School in the Pulaski County Special School District.
