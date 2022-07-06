LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas officials announced July 29 that it has issued a request for proposals for 1,000 megawatts of solar and wind generation resources, emissions-free renewables that can provide cost-effective energy supply, capacity, fuel diversity and other benefits to its customers.
“Entergy Arkansas has a commitment to providing our customers with low-cost, reliable energy as well as more renewable generation,” Kurt Castleberry, director of resource planning and marketing operations said in the announcement.
“We continue to grow green energy within our diverse portfolio of power resources to better serve our existing and growing customer base and look forward to some exciting proposals.”
Resources would be procured through a combination of one or more build-own-transfer agreements, self-build alternatives, and/or one or more power purchase agreements that would be in operation between May 2025 and December 2026.
Solar facilities would be required to be within the Entergy Arkansas service territory, while wind resources could be located anywhere in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator or Southwest Power Pool footprints.
For more information, visit the Entergy Arkansas resource planning page, bit.ly/3yI8O5h.
The company is the largest energy provider in Arkansas and has a diverse mix of energy sources to ensure reliability, safe and cost-effective power to its 728,000 customers that are spread out among 63 of the state’s 75 counties, covering more than 40,880 square miles.
Entergy Arkansas currently has 281 megawatts of solar power. The company’s largest solar farm, Searcy Solar Facility, came online in late 2021.
