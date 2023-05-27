LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas has launched a new recycling program for residential customers to make replacing their outdated refrigerator or freezer easier.
The Entergy Solutions’ Point of Purchase Solutions Program allows customers to schedule a free pick-up of a working refrigerator or freezer and receive a $25 incentive check for recycling their old appliance.
With Entergy’s program, not only will the collected appliances not end up in landfills, but after they are dismantled by recycling technicians, 95 percent of the materials, including plastic, metal, and glass, will be recycled.
Additionally, the program offers Entergy Arkansas residential customers a $50 rebate when they purchase an Energy Star-certified compact, chest or upright freezer.
Signs that it is time to retire and recycle an old refrigerator or freezer include the accumulation of excess ice, signs of moisture, a broken seal, the appliance generating heat or a constantly running motor. Since refrigerators are always running, their energy costs can really add up. Fortunately, refrigerators have become more efficient, with newer models costing less to operate and using less energy than older models.
To be eligible for this initiative, the resident must be an Entergy residential customer with a working- condition refrigerator or freezer that is between 10 and 32 cubic feet in size. The appliance must be empty, clean and plugged in at the time of pickup, with the water line disconnected.
To schedule a pick-up, customers can email entergyarrecycling@clearesult.com or call 833-748-7329. In order to schedule customers should have their Entergy Arkansas residential account number, the name on account and physical address; the appliance type, brand and model, cubic feet and estimated age, and an email address and phone number.
The $25 rebate will be mailed within six weeks of appliance pickup. There is a limit of one refrigerator and one freezer per household per seven-year period.
