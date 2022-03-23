LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas will provide cash rebates through its new eTech initiative to customers who purchase one or more electric technologies.
The Arkansas Public Service Commission recently approved the program which will provide cash rebates for 14 qualified technologies, including forklifts; truck refrigeration units; school and transit buses; drayage trucks; electrical vehicle chargers; digital billboards; scissor, boom and man lifts; scrubbers and sweepers; golf cars and people movers; cranes; and airport ground support pushbacks, tug and tow tractors, belt loaders and power units.
Known as a beneficial electrification program in the industry, eTech will be available to any eligible Entergy Arkansas customer.
Entergy Arkansas customers can access technical and application support and apply for the rebates within 90 days of purchase at www.entergyetech.com.
