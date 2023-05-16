LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas is launching “Kids to College,” a my529 child savings account program to help families plan and save for their children’s higher education, with a pledge to match up to $100,000 for qualified customers.

According to a study from the Center for Social Development at Washington University in St. Louis, research shows that opening a college savings account statistically improves college-going rates for students, regardless of the contribution amount and the level of household income. Even with savings of less than $500, a child is 25 percent more likely to enroll in college and 64 percent more likely to graduate than a child with no savings.