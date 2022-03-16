OSCEOLA — Envirotech Vehicles Inc., a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles announced Wednesday in a press release that it has been granted a manufacturing license from the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission, making it the only licensed automotive manufacturer in the state.
In February, Envirotech Vehicles announced that it had purchased a 580,000 square foot manufacturing facility, located at 1425 Ohlendorf Road in Osceola. The company intends to initially utilize the plant to handle the final outfitting and shipment of its imported vehicles while simultaneously converting the plant into a full manufacturing operation.
Hiring for the facility will commence immediately and is expected to create more than 800 jobs as well as additional indirect jobs in Mississippi County.
“We are excited to have been granted this manufacturing license from the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission qualifying us as the only licensed auto manufacturer in the state of Arkansas,” Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles commented.
“Receiving this license brings us one step closer to our goal of establishing a manufacturing facility for our best-in-class fleet of electric trucks and vans right here in the United States, and we are proud to be blazing the trail as the first licensed auto manufacturer in the state.
“Moreover, as we look to staff the facility to efficiently ramp our manufacturing operations, we are pleased to be providing an influx of jobs to Mississippi County and look forward to benefiting from the experience and expertise of the local workforce.”
“I was pleased to learn of Envirotech’s choice of Osceola as the home of their first manufacturing facility in the United States and excited to have my department issue the first license for the only auto manufacturer in Arkansas,” Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing Daryl Bassett added.
