JONESBORO — Ritter Communications, headquartered in Jonesboro, has announced that Victor Esposito will serve as senior vice president of engineering and network operations.

Esposito will serve as a key technology executive and will oversee the Ritter Communications Network Technology, Engineering, Planning Deployment and Operations teams. He will have full responsibility for all technology and engineering functions and will be responsible for planning and attaining network growth as well as managing the technology vision and engineering budgets.