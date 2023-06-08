JONESBORO — Ritter Communications, headquartered in Jonesboro, has announced that Victor Esposito will serve as senior vice president of engineering and network operations.
Esposito will serve as a key technology executive and will oversee the Ritter Communications Network Technology, Engineering, Planning Deployment and Operations teams. He will have full responsibility for all technology and engineering functions and will be responsible for planning and attaining network growth as well as managing the technology vision and engineering budgets.
“We are proud to welcome Victor to the team,” Alan Morse, CEO of Ritter Communications said. “As we continue to grow and expand our services, we need an innovative technology expert who can guide our engineering and network operations to new heights. Victor has a proven track record of success in this field, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals.”
With more than 24 years of experience in the technology industry, Esposito brings a wealth of expertise in developing and managing complex engineering projects, as well as optimizing network operations for large-scale, global organizations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Victor to our already talented engineering and network operations team. With Victor’s expertise and skills, we are confident our organization will reach new heights” added Greg Sunderwood, chief technology officer of Ritter Communications. “His commitment to technology innovation and operational excellence is second to none.”
