Memphis — The Museum of Science and History (MoSH) will reopen the Mallory-Neely House, 652 Adams Ave., on Jan. 8.
The home, built in 1852, was the residence of a series of wealthy Memphians and is one of two homes operated by MoSH.
It will be open to visitors from noon to 4 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. Tours will operate every hour on the hour, with the last tour beginning at 4 p.m.
The house will also feature rotating exhibits each month. January’s exhibit is The Art of the Home, followed by a deeper look at African American history in February, coinciding with Black History Month.
Tours touch on all aspects of life for the Mallory-Neely family, from the high Victorian furnishings of the 25-room mansion to social customs, artwork and life in turn of the century Memphis.
Also in January, the Science of Beer is back at MoSH. The annual event will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 at the museum, 652 Adams Ave.
This event allows guests to sample a variety of beers from regional breweries along with special items from Memphis restaurants.
Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to local brewers, attend mini-lectures and participate in beer-themed educational activities.
There will be three levels of ticketing – VIP admission, $65 for members and $70 for the public, with an extra 30 minutes to sample and additional options in a VIP lounge; general admission, $45 for members and $50 for the public; and designated driver, $30 and $35 respectively.
As this is a 21-plus event, participants will be asked to show IDs.
For a list of participating breweries and restaurants or to purchase tickets visit moshmemphis.com/event/science-of-beer/.
