Servant’s Heart to perform
The Servant’s Heart quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at Windover Baptist Church, 311 Windover Road in Jonesboro.
The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.
Beta Sigma Phi to meet
The Preceptor Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will host a Christmas Brunch at 10 a.m. Thursday at the home of Mary Coleman, 1019 Ebbert Drive in Jonesboro.
Members are asked to bring Dirty Santa gifts.
Retired teachers to meet
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S, Church St. in Jonesboro.
Cash Christmas parade to roll
The 15th annual Cash Christmas parade is set for 7 p.m. Friday on Main Street. This year’s theme will be “Honoring our Heros.”
Lineup for the parade will be at Cache River Valley Seed starting at 5:30 p.m. with all participants asked to be in line no later than 6:45 p.m.
Admission for the parade is free. For more information or to register, visit the 15th Annual Cash Christmas Parade on Facebook.
A-State students hold pop-up shop
The Arkansas State University Department of Art and Design will host a Self-Made pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Grounded Café, 215 Union St., Suite 300, in Jonesboro.
The sale will include original art, hand-made jewelry, pottery and other self-made items.
Brookland Christmas parade setThe city of Brookland will host the 20th annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Dec. 5. The theme will be Christmas Classics. Grand marshals will be Adalinn Mahan and Hudsyn Lavendar.
There is no registration or entry fee and first-, second and third-place prizes will be awarded for floats, horses, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, antique vehicles, antique tractors and miscellaneous.
Judging will be at 1 p.m. with lineup in the Brookland High School parking lot.
Walnut Ridge church hosts celebration
The Rev. Beth Perdue and the congregation of Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church, at the corner of S.W. Second and Vine streets, will celebrate the 100th birthday of their sanctuary building on Dec. 5 with worship services beginning at 11 a.m.
Arkansas United Methodist Bishop Gary Mueller is scheduled to preach and preside over communion. with District Superintendent John Fleming assisting with communion.
The service will also include special music, along with traditional hymns.
A catered lunch will be served in the fellowship hall after the service.
Lighting ceremony features fireworks
The Arkansas State Capitol Christmas Lighting Ceremony and Fireworks Show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 following Little Rock’s Big Jingle Jubilee on Capitol Avenue.
Following the ceremony, the public is invited inside the Capitol to view the Christmas decorations, visit Santa in his workshop, and shop in the Capitol Gift Shop. Beginning Dec. 4, the Capitol will be open extended hours through Jan. 3, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.