Hunger Action MonthFor Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month this September, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will join Feeding America and other network member food banks to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing hunger.
People across Northeast Arkansas can get involved by hosting a food drive, creating a Facebook fundraiser or making a monetary donation. According to the food bank, every $1 can help provide four meals.
To get started visit www.facebook.com/fund/FoodBankofNEA or www.foodbankofnea.org/volunteer.
Black jewelry makers featured
Divine Legacies in Black Jewelry will be on display through Sept. 12 at the Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive in Memphis.
A closing reception will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 including a curator talk, which will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Divine Legacies exhibition centers on the works and lives of more than 25 different Black jewelry artists.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission ranges from $8-$4 per person.
For additional information visit www.metalmuseum.org.
Labor Day flag display set
U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices Monday in recognition of Labor Day.
The display is part of a longstanding service project of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, which provides both the flags and the flag brackets for a $40 per year fee. Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year.
For additional information contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Girl Scout event planned
Mississippi River State Park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna will participate in the annual “Girl Scouts Love State Parks” nationwide event Sept. 11.
Throughout the day, there will be programs designed for Brownie, Junior, Cadette and Senior Girl Scouts.
Girl Scouts of all ages are welcome to camp that night for $3 per person at Maple Flats Campground. For a full list of programs and to register for any of the events, visit bit.ly/3yFm8E1.
For information on park COVID 19 protocols visit bit.ly/3t6o1sq or call the park at 870-295-4040.
Tea Party to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
There will be a review of several issues and projects covered recently by the Jonesboro city and Craighead County governments.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Lions District Governor to visit
2021-22 District Gov. of Lions International District 7-0, Roy Patterson of Jonesboro, will speak about Lions projects and programs at the local, state and international levels, plus his goals and plans for Lions clubs, during the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road. Visitors are welcome.
Monster Nights events set
ASU-Newport Movies in the Park, a feature of the Monster Nights entertainment series in Newport, will feature “Jurassic Park” at 7:15 Sept. 18 at 412 Front St.
The audience is encouraged to bring their own refreshments and view the movie in a drive-in format.
On Sept. 21, Pamela Hopkins will perform at 7 p.m. on the Terry Scoggins Stage, 412 Front St.
All Monster Night events are free to the public.
Entry call for arts festival
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will be accepting visual arts entries from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 for The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts.
The exhibit will be Oct. 1-28 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie, 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart.
This professional juried competition is open to adults, youth and children.
Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.
Crafts Fair tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair scheduled for Sept. 24-26 in Audubon Park, 751 Cherry Road in Memphis. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24-25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military personnel, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for those 4 and younger. A three-day pass is $20. Free parking is available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.memphismuseums.org.
Clean-up set for Powhatan
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 will have a free Great Arkansas Clean-up event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
Work will focus on clearing the creeks, inlets and ditches that run into the Black River.
Trash bags, pick-up tools and other items will be provided.
Volunteers should be prepared to get muddy and bring a water bottle to keep rehydrated.
Cash to perform at boyhood home
Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash will perform the first-ever concert from her father’s boyhood home in Dyess to headline the 2021 virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival set for Oct. 15-16.
Tickets for the concert are currently on sale at johnnycashheritagefestival.com.
Ticket prices are $35 plus applicable fees for the full virtual festival, which includes a two-day program of presentations, demonstrations and performances. A $75 VIP ticket includes the entirety of the virtual festival and an in-person event on the campus of Arkansas State University on the evening of Oct. 15.
The theme for this year’s academic symposium is “Social Justice in the Life and Music of Johnny Cash.”
Recovery and Resiliency webinars offered
An eight-part COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency webinar series will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14, presented by Arkansas State University’s Delta Center for Economic Development, the Arkansas Economic Development Institute and the Association of Arkansas Development Organizations.
The webinars are free and open to the public and will feature information, resources and training for community leaders and small business owners who want to build resiliency for future economic disruptions.
For a complete schedule of the seminars and to register for them, visit www.astate.edu/dced/recover.
