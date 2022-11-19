Tree lighting set at NEA Baptist this Sunday
NEA Baptist will host its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting in front of the hospital entrance on Sunday from 5-6 p.m.
The event will feature Arkansas State University Chancellor, Todd Shields reading “The Night Before Christmas” and Pastor Jared Pickney from The Crossing Church sharing the nativity story. There will be a presentation from Family Crisis Center as well as pictures with Santa.
Carol along with Maggie Frakes and enjoy Christmas themed refreshments. Entry is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring diapers, pull-ups, white bath towels or small throw blankets, which will benefit the Family Crisis Center.
Coulter Celebration of Lights will open on this Sunday
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 South College St., will host a drive-through holiday light display and walking area.
Lights will be on throughout the campus beginning Sunday and ending Dec. 28.
The displays will open Monday for the general public. Donations will be collected at the exit gate.
On December 2-3, 9-10 and 16-24, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available at the Coulter Lights Concession Stand.
A carousel will also be set up Dec 16-124 with rides for $5 per person.
Jewelry sale set for NEA Baptist on Monday
The NEA Baptist Auxiliary will host a Masquerade jewelry and accessories sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in NEA Baptist Hospital Conference Center Rooms 1 and 3.
Items will be priced $5 with funds to benefit the organization.
Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted with payroll deductions available for NEA Baptist employees.
Million Dollar Quartet set for ASUMH
The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas show will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Vada Sheid Community Development Center on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students and are available at www. itickets.com/events/ 469652.html.
Park to offer Black Friday alternative
The Mississippi River State Park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna will celebrate Green Friday on Nov. 25.
Visitors can opt to skip the Black Friday madness and join a park interpreter to explore the Trotting Fox Trail, make a replica of a constellation with Constellation Can Lanterns, or to enjoy nature on their own.
The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fall recital to be held at Lyon College on Nov. 29
The Lyon College Music Department will present its fall 2022 student recital at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in Bevens Music Room of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., Batesville.
Music students from the vocal and instrumental studios at Lyon College will perform classical and popular selections, including the music of Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison and Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as “(Oh,) Danny Boy,” “Gesu Bambino,” a Puerto Rican villancico and Japanese film music.
The free event is open to the public.
An adult take on Seuss classic to open in Memphis
“Who’s Holiday!” an adult-themed take on the Dr. Seuss classic will open Friday at The Memphian Room in The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis. Production will continue at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 22.
Tickets range from $10 to $45 and are available by calling the box office at 901-726-4656 or online at playhouseonthesquare.org.
NEA Humane Society to host Empty the Shelters
BISSELL Pet Foundation will host its Holiday Hope National Empty the Shelters adoption event Dec. 1-11. As one of the participating shelters, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will be offering pet adoptions at a reduced rate.
All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Potential adopters must fill out an application at www.neahs.org prior to the event so that they can be approved and scheduled to receive the reduced-fee event. For additional information, contact the shelter at 870-932-5185.
To view all participants in the event visit www. bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.
Brookland Christmas parade will be held Dec. 4
The City of Brookland will host its 21st annual Christmas parade on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
Danna Johnson has been chosen as the grand marshal for the parade, and the theme will be “Sounds of Christmas.”
There is no registration or entry fee, and first, second and third place plaques will be awarded in the following categories: float, horses, motorcycle/atv, antique vehicle, antique tractor and “other/miscellaneous”. Judging will start at 1 p.m., and the lineup will be at the Brookland High School parking lot.
For more information or questions concerning the parade, please contact City Hall at 935-0538.
